State board extends deadline to fill HSC exam forms

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), on Wednesday, declared that students of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Class 12, can now submit their examination forms one day before the examinations, with a late fee of ₹250.

This decision was taken due to the rising number of Covid cases followed by strict lockdown in the state. Those students who have not yet filled up their examination form can register online and fill up the form with a late fee of ₹250.

“Earlier, the last day to submit the examination form for HSC students was April 4, with transfer of credit and students with limited subjects were allowed to fill the form by April 22. Due to the rising number of Covid cases in Maharashtra the state government postponed the HSC exams,” said MSBSHSE secretary Ashok Bhosale.

“So, it is now decided that students who have not yet filed up the examination form until April 23, can now register online and fill up the form up even one day before the examinations begin. Students have to pay a late fee of ₹250 while filling up the examination form and attach all the necessary documents. We have instructed all the zonal divisions to carry out this process strictly and no student should be left behind,” Bhosale said.

Atharv Kamble, an HSC student said, “There was a Covid emergency in our home and so I couldn’t fill-up the form, but now I will immediately register and fill up the examination form for the HSC exam.”

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), on Wednesday, declared that students of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Class 12, can now submit their examination forms one day before the examinations, with a late fee of ₹250. This decision was taken due to the rising number of Covid cases followed by strict lockdown in the state. Those students who have not yet filled up their examination form can register online and fill up the form with a late fee of ₹250. “Earlier, the last day to submit the examination form for HSC students was April 4, with transfer of credit and students with limited subjects were allowed to fill the form by April 22. Due to the rising number of Covid cases in Maharashtra the state government postponed the HSC exams,” said MSBSHSE secretary Ashok Bhosale. “So, it is now decided that students who have not yet filed up the examination form until April 23, can now register online and fill up the form up even one day before the examinations begin. Students have to pay a late fee of ₹250 while filling up the examination form and attach all the necessary documents. We have instructed all the zonal divisions to carry out this process strictly and no student should be left behind,” Bhosale said. MORE FROM THIS SECTION PMC to audit beds in each hospital Some arriving passengers not tested for Covid-19 at Pune station Action against 571 lockdown violators in the last 23 days Citizens with disabilities want independent vaccination centre Atharv Kamble, an HSC student said, “There was a Covid emergency in our home and so I couldn’t fill-up the form, but now I will immediately register and fill up the examination form for the HSC exam.”