State CET cell gears up preparations for admission process

Pune: After the Centre cancelled the CBSE class 12 exam and the state planning to cancel its format also for this year, the latter is likely to go ahead with the common entrance test (CET) for various degree courses, including engineering.

The Maharashtra CET cell department is gearing up preparations to conduct the CET exams and waiting for the instructions by the state government. Meanwhile, education experts have questioned the move of CET exam when class 12h exam has been cancelled. The state has already clarified its plan to conduct CET for class 11.

“The class 10 exams are cancelled and it is declared that for class 11 admissions CET exams will be conducted. Now we are preparing for CET exams though awaiting the order from the state authorities. With most districts under the lockdown, no decision is yet taken about CET exams,” said Chintamani Joshi, commissioner, state CET cell.

“Student safety is our first priority and we cannot suddenly declare about any CET exams to be conducted. Post receiving guidelines on holding the CET exams from the state government, exams will be held within a month,” he said.

Education experts have raised concern over the further admission procedure for class 12 students. Prof Radhakrishna Mundada, a retired engineering professor and education expert in entrance exams, said, “We don’t understand what the central or even the state government is planning to do with the students’ career. They are cancelling class 12 exams, but planning CET exams. The authorities should take a firm decision on the admission process as it is related to the students’ career opportunities.”