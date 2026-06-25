State discontinues 46-year-old rural youth welfare scheme

Pune: The Maharashtra government’s School Education and Sports Department has discontinued the Rural Youth Welfare Extension Programme, ending a scheme that had supported youth welfare and community service activities by registered voluntary organisations in rural areas since 1980.

Ludhiana, India – February 17::: Athletes participating in a race on the inaugural day of Kila Raipur Rural Sports Festival at village Kila Raipur in Ludhiana on Friday, February 17, 2017. Photo by Gurminder Singh/Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision was announced through a Government Resolution (GR) issued on June 23, following recommendations of a committee headed by the Konkan Divisional commissioner and directions from the state cabinet.

Launched in 1980 by the then Social Welfare, Cultural Affairs, Sports and Tourism Department, the scheme provided financial assistance to voluntary youth organisations for welfare and community development activities across rural Maharashtra.

Over four decades, the programme supported social service camps, cleanliness drives, tree plantation, water conservation, health awareness programmes, blood donation camps, anti-addiction campaigns, sports activities and cultural events. It also encouraged youth participation in local development.

The move has drawn criticism from social organisations.

Advocate Kuldeep Ambekar, founder of Student Helping Hands, said the decision was disappointing at a time when governments are emphasising youth participation and leadership development.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The government speaks about implementing youth-centric policies and encouraging social responsibility among young people. However, discontinuing a scheme that directly enabled rural youth organisations to undertake social service activities appears contradictory,” Ambekar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government speaks about implementing youth-centric policies and encouraging social responsibility among young people. However, discontinuing a scheme that directly enabled rural youth organisations to undertake social service activities appears contradictory,” Ambekar said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said many youth clubs and voluntary organisations in rural areas operate with limited resources and rely on the scheme’s grants to organise community programmes.

“Through this scheme, thousands of young people got opportunities to participate in activities related to sanitation, environmental conservation, health awareness and social development. Such initiatives helped create grassroots leadership and strengthened the connection between youth and society,” he said.

Ambekar urged the government to reform the scheme rather than shut it down.

​“Any shortcomings in implementation could be addressed through greater transparency and stronger monitoring. But completely shutting down a programme that encouraged social awareness, leadership and volunteerism among rural youth may have long-term consequences,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state government has not announced a replacement for the scheme.