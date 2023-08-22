Teachers’ recruitment to start in 13 districts: Maha education commissioner

State education commissioner, Suraj Mandhare, has written to the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the concerned Zilla Parishads (ZPs) regarding the recruitment of teachers in the scheduled tribes (STs) sector in 13 districts of Maharashtra. The 13 districts include: Ahmednagar, Amravati, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Jalgaon, Nanded, Nandurbar, Nashik, Palghar, Pune, Thane and Yavatmal. Mandhare has given his approval for filling up vacant teachers’ posts in this sector.

State education commissioner, Suraj Mandhare, has written to the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the concerned Zilla Parishads (ZPs) regarding the recruitment of teachers (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mandhare, in his letter to the CEOs of the ZPs, has written: “Regarding the recruitment of teachers in the STs sector, the government letter dated April 3, 2023 sanctioned to fill up 80% of the vacant posts as per permission of the finance department. Since only the candidates of that district are eligible for the vacant posts in the STs sector, it is necessary to take into consideration the permission given by the government regarding their recruitment.”

“As the possibility of taking some time to fill the vacant posts in the STs sector through the sacred system can be ruled out along with other recruitments, this office proposed to the government to consider other options regarding the posts in that particular sector. Approval has been given to fill the vacant posts in the sector and it is mentioned in Annexure C of the government decision dated February 1, 2023. There is a provision to take action through the village development department, namely the head of their district regarding the recruitment of teachers in the scheduled occupation sector,” Mandhare has written.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Keeping this provision in mind, information about ST-PESA candidates who appeared in the TAIT 2022 examination is being made available to the public. From among the candidates who have appeared in the said examination (TAIT-2022), the candidates who have academic and professional qualifications according to their merits should be appointed within the limits of the vacancies allowed by the government in the employment sector of their district,” the state education commissioner has written. Mandhare explained that candidates selected through this process will now have the option of being selected for merit-based vacancies in the general recruitment process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON