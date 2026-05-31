State forms task force to review NEP 2020 implementation

Pune: The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a government resolution (GR) to constitute a high-level task force headed by former Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) vice-chancellor professor Nitin Karmalkar to streamline the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across higher education institutions.

Maharashtra government constitutes task force headed by former SPPU V-C professor Nitin Karmalkar to streamline implementation of NEP 2020 across higher education institutions. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The task force has been entrusted with reviewing the implementation of key NEP reforms, including the four-year undergraduate degree programme, Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), National Credit Framework (NCrF), major-minor structure, internships, on-the-job training (OJT), Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), multiple entry-exit provisions and credit transfer mechanisms.

The panel also includes the V-Cs of the University of Mumbai, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University and Shivaji University, Kolhapur; directors of higher education and technical education; experts Anil Rao and Bharat Amalekar, and the University of Mumbai pro-vice-chancellor.

According to the GR, the state government observed that while NEP implementation is underway in universities and colleges, several issues requiring uniform policy guidance have surfaced. These include student migration between institutions, lateral entry and re-entry provisions, internship and research project requirements, academic calendar uniformity, ATKT-related matters, IKS courses, faculty training and student support mechanisms.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee has been asked to recommend norms governing PhD admissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee has been asked to recommend norms governing PhD admissions. {{/usCountry}}

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Another key mandate is to facilitate the adoption of a uniform academic calendar across Maharashtra for admissions, commencement of semesters and conduct of examinations.

To ensure wider consultation, the panel will engage with students, teachers, principals, institution representatives, deans, examination officials and members of academic bodies before finalising its recommendations.

The committee has been tasked with establishing help-desk mechanisms to address implementation-related difficulties faced by students, faculty and educational institutions. The task force is required to submit progress and review reports to the state government every three months.