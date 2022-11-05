State government set to get permanent permission for bullock cart races

The state government is set to get permanent permission to hold bullock cart races which are a very popular sport in Maharashtra, especially western Maharashtra. With the apex court hearing on the petition seeking a ban on bullock cart races scheduled on November 23 this year, the state government plans to provide a good advocate and administration team to get the requisite permission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While bullock cart races in Maharashtra were banned after opposition from animal activists, the Supreme Court (SC) in December 2021 lifted the ban temporarily pending final decision post hearing slated this month. On this backdrop and in response to Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge’s aggressive stance on the matter, Maharashtra animal husbandry minister Radha Krishna Vikhe-Patil on Thursday held a meeting with elected representatives and officers in Pune. “As a government, we are supporting getting permanent permission for the bullock cart races,” said Vikhe-Patil.

Landge said, “The minister discussed all aspects of the bullock cart races. He promised to provide good legal advice for it and said that the state government will provide all support. We asked the state government to carry out the study with the help of a prominent agency that will prove that the bullock is an animal that can run fast. Another aspect of the report is the economics involved in these races.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NCP leader and MP from Shirur, Amol Kolhe, is also following up to get permanent permission for bullock cart races as they are very popular in Pune and the surrounding districts. “Bullock cart races are the engine of the rural economy. During rural jatras (festivals), there are a lot of activities that facilitate a lot of transactions,” Kolhe said.