Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
State Government suspends Khed SDO for indiscipline 

ByNadeem Imamdar 
Jun 30, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The order issued by the government states that he resorted to indiscipline by directly writing a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner against the District Magistrate and Diwase

The state government has suspended Khed sub-divisional officer Jogendra Katyare for levelling false allegations against district collector Dr Suhas Diwase regarding the conduct of elections and showing disobedience to his seniors. The order issued by the government states that he resorted to indiscipline by directly writing a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner against the District Magistrate and Diwase. 

The order further stated that he would not be able to leave the headquarters without the permission of district collector Dr Diwase.
The order further stated that he would not be able to leave the headquarters without the permission of district collector Dr Diwase.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Additional secretary Sanjeev Rane in his order stated an inquiry has been instituted against him during the suspension period and he has been attached to the district collectorate. The order further stated that he would not be able to leave the headquarters without the permission of district collector Dr Diwase. 

Katyare will remain suspended from his official duty under Rule 8 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeals) Rules, 1979 and cannot join any private service during this period. Two days before the parliamentary elections, Katyare the then the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Assistant Election Officer of Khed-Alandi, had written a letter to the EC making serious allegations against District Collector Suhas Diwase and accused the top IAS officer of working under the influence of the MLA of Khed-Alandi. 

