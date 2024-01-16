State govt appoints scientific advisory committee for Lonar Lake

For the conservation and development of Lonar Lake and its surroundings, the Maharashtra state government has appointed a scientific advisory committee. The committee was appointed on January 11, and it consists of 15 members including six department heads from Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU), representatives of the Forest Department, Biodiversity Board, Groundwater Survey and Development Authority (GSDA), and two members from non-government organisations working on the environment. The committee aims to develop a statutory framework for scientific research and conservation at the site marked as a ‘national geo-heritage Monument’. (HT PHOTO)

The committee will be headed by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) or the representative selected by the VC of SGBAU. An administrative officer of Lonar Science Centre will be the member secretary of this committee.

“Although we are yet to receive the order, the committee will help with a scientific approach to lake conservation,” said Anil Nimje, district forest officer, wildlife division, Buldhana Forest Department.

As per the notification, the committee will draft rules for water-tasting permission for Lonar Lake. It will provide the information required for the scientists to research the lake. The committee will also keep track of research work going on for Lonar Lake. The committee will also finalize the action required for violating the permission norms and help the government or nongovernment agencies identify and keep a check on sources polluting the lake water.

Spread across a 77.69-hectare area, the Lonar Lake is in the Buldhana district which is a meteorite-impact crater that occurred almost 50,000 years ago and is a rare cosmic phenomenon. The lake has been declared a wildlife sanctuary as the surrounding forest area is home to a variety of wild animals as well as migratory birds. Due to its special features, the lake has always been a centre of attraction for scientists, environmentalists, nature lovers, and tourists both nationally and internationally.

Decision in 2021

After identifying the uniqueness of this lake, the Maharashtra government in the year 2021, formed a committee titled Lonar Lake Development Committee under the leadership of the divisional commissioner, Amaravati.

The committee held its first meeting in February 2022, in which it discussed establishing a scientific advisory committee.

After that, the state government directed Amrawati University to submit a proposal about the scientific advisory committee and what will be the roles and responsibilities of the committee. The university accordingly submitted the proposal to the state government last year in 2023. Considering this proposal, the state department has appointed a scientific advisory committee for Lonar Lake, and a notification was issued on January 11.