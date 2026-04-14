Pune/Nashik: The state government on Monday constituted a special investigation team (SIT), headed by Nashik divisional commissioner Praveen Gedam, to probe alleged irregularities in private housing projects that deprived economically weaker sections (EWS) of their mandated share of dwellings.

State govt forms SIT to probe housing scam in Nashik

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In a statement, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the SIT has been asked to submit its report within a month.

The panel includes the commissioner of land records (Pune), inspector general of registration and controller of stamps (Pune), Nashik police commissioner and director of town planning (Pune). The deputy director of land records (Nashik division) will serve as member secretary.

“This is a major scam where several builders in Nashik have siphoned off crores under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) by using forged documents, fake stamps and signatures,” Bawankule said.

The issue was raised by multiple legislators from Nashik during the recently concluded budget session.

Bawankule said that under the state’s 2013 housing policy, any private project on a plot larger than 4,000 sq m must mandatorily reserve 20% of the units for MHADA, to be allotted to EWS beneficiaries.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, the government has found that some builders under-reported project areas using forged documents to evade the 20% EWS reservation requirement,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, the government has found that some builders under-reported project areas using forged documents to evade the 20% EWS reservation requirement,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister said the Sakarkarwada police in Nashik have registered an FIR against several builders and landowners based on a complaint by the land records department, which detected anomalies in documents related to around 49 projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said the Sakarkarwada police in Nashik have registered an FIR against several builders and landowners based on a complaint by the land records department, which detected anomalies in documents related to around 49 projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A government official said the scam dates back to the introduction of the 2013 housing policy and gathered pace after 2019-20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A government official said the scam dates back to the introduction of the 2013 housing policy and gathered pace after 2019-20. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SIT has been tasked with identifying the number of projects involved, recommending action against officials found complicit, proposing criminal proceedings against errant developers and landowners, and suggesting measures to prevent such violations in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SIT has been tasked with identifying the number of projects involved, recommending action against officials found complicit, proposing criminal proceedings against errant developers and landowners, and suggesting measures to prevent such violations in the future. {{/usCountry}}

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