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State govt forms SIT to probe housing scam in Nashik

The Maharashtra government formed a special team to investigate housing project irregularities depriving EWS of units, amid a major scam involving builders.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:36 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Pune/Nashik: The state government on Monday constituted a special investigation team (SIT), headed by Nashik divisional commissioner Praveen Gedam, to probe alleged irregularities in private housing projects that deprived economically weaker sections (EWS) of their mandated share of dwellings.

State govt forms SIT to probe housing scam in Nashik

In a statement, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the SIT has been asked to submit its report within a month.

The panel includes the commissioner of land records (Pune), inspector general of registration and controller of stamps (Pune), Nashik police commissioner and director of town planning (Pune). The deputy director of land records (Nashik division) will serve as member secretary.

“This is a major scam where several builders in Nashik have siphoned off crores under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) by using forged documents, fake stamps and signatures,” Bawankule said.

The issue was raised by multiple legislators from Nashik during the recently concluded budget session.

Bawankule said that under the state’s 2013 housing policy, any private project on a plot larger than 4,000 sq m must mandatorily reserve 20% of the units for MHADA, to be allotted to EWS beneficiaries.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / State govt forms SIT to probe housing scam in Nashik
Home / Cities / Pune / State govt forms SIT to probe housing scam in Nashik
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