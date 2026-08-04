State govt sanctions 30.81 lakh for Pune mental hospital, four other state-run institutions

The Maharashtra government on Monday granted administrative approval for ₹30.81 lakh to procure medicines, patient-care materials and essential equipment for the Regional Mental Hospital in Pune and four other state-run medical institutions.

Besides the Pune Regional Mental Hospital, the allocation covers the Regional Mental Hospitals at Thane, Nagpur and Ratnagiri, along with Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Medical College and Hospital, Ambajogai in Beed district. (HT FILE)

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Besides the Pune Regional Mental Hospital, the allocation covers the Regional Mental Hospitals at Thane, Nagpur and Ratnagiri, along with Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Medical College and Hospital, Ambajogai in Beed district.

According to the government order, the funds will be used for the purchase of medicines, patient-care consumables, laboratory materials, chemicals, minor medical equipment and office equipment required for the functioning of these institutions.

The government has clarified that the sanctioned funds must be used only for the approved purpose.