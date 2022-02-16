State govt to “consider” Centre’s request to end Covid curbs

PUNE After the Centre asked states to review and alter additional Covid-19 restrictions imposed after a sudden surge in infections, Maharashtra government may expedite lifting existing curbs by end of February as the daily caseload has reduced and the positivity rate along with fatalities has also come down.

Aseem Gupta, principal secretary, disaster management, and a member of State Executive Committee (SEC) said, “We will surely consider all advisories of GOI during our deliberations,” via text message.

Though most of the restrictions have already been lifted in the state, Maharashtra is yet not returned to pre-pandemic situation with curbs related to cap on attendence still in place.

The centre has stated that the pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022. A senior official in the Maharashtra state government said that the advisories issued by the centre will be considered.

In the letter dated February 15, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that with the changing epidemiology of the Covid-19 pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines had been reviewed and updated. The minister revised guidelines for international arrivals on February 10. Considering the declining trend he asked states/UTs to amend or do away with the Covid-induced restrictions.

“In earlier months in view of the high Covid case trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. While effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that the movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state-level points of entries. Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful for states/UTs to review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the state/UTs,” Bhushan said in the letter.

As the trajectory of new Covid cases is going down in Maharashtra, various ministers in the state government have declared that by the end of February, Covid-induced restrictions would be lifted. However, after the latest round of relaxations which were made applicable from February 1, no more relaxations have been announced in the state. On being asked whether the union government’s letter will be considered,

Earlier, while speaking in Pune, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said that additional restrictions need to be lifted and it will be done after a discussion with the chief minister. He also emphasised that the final decision on relaxations would be taken by the chief minister. Ministers in the Maharashtra government have clarified that even if curbs are lifted, usage of masks would continue.

The Union government has emphasised monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. The states have been advised to follow the broad five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.