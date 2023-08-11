State govt to form agency for implementing climate action plan

Pune: The Maharashtra government has approved the formation of a State Climate Action Cell (SCAC) that will focus on prevention, adaptation, and mitigation related to climate change.

The State government issued a Government Resolution (GR) for the same on Wednesday, August 9. As per the order, the cell will function under the Department of Environment and Climate Change and will have five members with a director as its head. The other members will be experts on climate finance, mitigation, adaptation, and project consultants or officers.

The SCAC will guide the implementation of the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and the State Action Plan for Climate Change (SAPCC).

The newly formed agency will also coordinate between the Union government, local governing bodies, NGOs, institutions working in the field of environmental research and development, international financial institutions, and other stakeholders.

The climate cell will also work as the nodal agency in implementing the green initiatives. The funds for the SCAC will be allocated from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) budget.

The formation of a climate cell will help in the proper coordination and timely implementation of action plans, said an official from MPCB, Pune.

“The SCAC will help mitigate climate change effects on local levels, which in return will help farmers prepare better for unseasonal rains as well as be useful for health sector, disaster relief etc,” the official, on condition of anonymity said.

