State health dept on high alert amid rising India-Pak tensions

The state public health department on Friday issued directives to all healthcare facilities to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to handle possible mass medical emergencies. All healthcare facilities in the state have been asked to be ready to operate at full operational capacity across the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Nipun Vinayak, health secretary, emphasised the need for readiness given the current situation in the country. All healthcare facilities in the state have been asked to be ready to operate at full operational capacity across the state.

As per the order, all medical officers and staff should be present on duty and emergency vehicles, including ambulances, should be fully equipped and ready for deployment. Hospitals have been asked to stock up on essential medicines, life-saving equipment, stretchers, reagents, oxygen supplies, and ensure enough beds are available.

Furthermore, mobile medical teams have been told to function efficiently, while all blood banks and operation theatres must remain fully functional with the necessary kits and consumable disposable items. Additionally, laboratories must be operational at full capacity.

Dr Vinayak said, “In case of a blackout, emergency services in health institutions should continue, but action regarding the blackout should be taken as per the guidance of the district disaster management committee. Also, mock drills should be conducted.”

Dr Nagnath Yempallay, civil surgeon, Pune district, said, “We are preparing a disaster ward in the district hospital with a capacity of 25 beds. Besides, a field hospital with a capacity of 100 beds is on standby and can be made operational, if required.”