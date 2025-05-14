State plans Maharashtra Institute of Virology, along the lines of NIV

In its efforts to strengthen diagnostic and research capabilities in the state, the Maharashtra public health department is all set to establish the Maharashtra Institute of Virology (MIV), along the lines of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, officials in the know within the state government shared on Tuesday. With an initial budget of ₹38 crore, this will the state’s first such lab in the city. Health minister Prakash Abitkar told HT, that in cases of such outbreaks, the state has no option but to depend on NIV. (HT FILE PHOTO)

An official from the health department, who was a part of the team involved in conceptualising the project, said MIV will be set up either by expanding the government’s existing diagnostic laboratory in Camp or by developing a new facility within the campus of Aundh District Hospital. In either case, the institute will come up in an area of approximately 30,000 square feet. To start with, the laboratory will operate at Bio-Safety Level 2 (BSL-2) and subsequently upgraded to Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3). Bio safety levels are conducted to test various pathogens.

Once up and running, the institute will reduce the state’s dependency on NIV especially during outbreaks of viral diseases. This was evident during past episodes such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, and the recent outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, officials said.

Health minister Prakash Abitkar told HT, that in cases of such outbreaks, the state has no option but to depend on NIV. “We want MIV to be a comprehensive, state-of-the-art large facility that can also attract researchers from around the globe. While such a project was not envisioned earlier, going forward, we don’t want to lag behind any government or private institution in testing capabilities.”

The public health department operates a laboratory in Camp that was established in 1912. It is spread across 14,000 square feet, functions at the BSL-2 level and is equipped to conduct chemical and microbiological testing of food and water samples. However, over time, officials have emphasised the pressing need for a more advanced facility, particularly during viral outbreaks.

A senior health official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the location for the MIV will be finalised soon. “We have submitted a proposal to the Public Works Department (PWD) to expand the existing Camp laboratory. An additional 14,000 square feet will be used to enhance and upgrade its testing capabilities. This expanded facility will be developed parallel to the MIV,” the official said.

Abitkar called the establishment of MIV “a milestone for the public health department”.

“The facility will not only serve Maharashtra but also assist other states when needed. As a government body, we must build our own world-class infrastructure with equipment that meets global standards. The lab will come up either at our existing facility in Camp or Aundh (where 85 acres of space is lying vacant) and is expected to be operational within six months. If MIV comes up in Aundh, the expansion planned in Camp will be an additional resource,” he said.