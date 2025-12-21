Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
State rolls out conditional promotions to strengthen healthcare in tribal, remote areas

Vicky Pathare
Dec 21, 2025 06:46 am IST

Pune: In a major step to address shortage of doctors in tribal, remote and rural parts of the state, the Maharashtra government has started granting conditional promotions to medical officers in the public health department. Under the new policy, promotions are linked to a clear condition that medical officers must be willing to serve in tribal, remote and difficult regions of the state, said officials on Saturday.

Maharashtra government has started granting conditional promotions to medical officers in the public health department to address shortage of doctors in tribal, remote and rural parts, said health minister Prakash Abitkar. (HT)

In the first phase, 190 medical officers from Group ‘B’ of the Maharashtra Medical and Health Services have been given promotions to Group ‘A’ posts, subject to the service condition.

Health minister Prakash Abitkar said, “Currently, doctors and staff prefer to work in metros and cities. Hence, promotions will be given to only those ready to work in tribal, remote and rural parts of the state.”

The promoted officers are required to join their new postings immediately.

“Conditional promotions will help fill senior-level posts quickly and strengthen healthcare delivery where it is needed the most,” he said.

The policy comes against the backdrop of repeated concerns over staff shortage in Maharashtra’s public health system, where doctors in some facilities cater to populations far exceeding prescribed norms. Several sanctioned posts for specialist and senior doctors remain vacant, affecting timely treatment, especially in hilly, tribal and hard-to-reach areas.

