State seeks opinion to form new corporation from PMC, PCMC, PMRDA

The State government is deliberating on a long pending demand for the formation of a new municipal corporation and has instructed Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, along with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and adjacent municipal councils to send their opinion. The State government has not taken any decision regarding the same just yet. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, Priyanka Kulkarni, deputy secretary of the Urban Development Department of the State government sent a letter and conveyed it to PMC, PCMC, PMRDA, Pune district collector, and chief Executive officer of Pune Zilla Parishad to convey their opinion about the proposal.

From 2017 to 2021, 34 fringe villages were merged into the PMC limits, which were previously part of PMRDA. At present, PMC has 519 square kilometres of area, but after the merger of the villages, local representatives and residents demanded a new municipal corporation as PMC cannot provide basic infrastructure to these areas.

On the other hand, residents of fringe villages of PCMC are also demanding to merge 18 fringe villages like Talawade, Kiwale, Wadmukhwadi, Charholi, Chowiswadi, Dighi, Bopkhel, Ravet, Chikhli, Punawale, Mamurdi, Moshi and parts of Wakad. However, the State government has not taken any decision regarding the same just yet.

Now, ahead of upcoming civic polls, the State government is seriously thinking of new municipal corporations along with PMC and PCMC.

Kulkarni stated in the letter that adding new villages near Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities to their respective civic corporations may not be appropriate. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for the establishment of a new municipal corporation for Chakan Municipal Council, Alandi Municipal Council, and Rajguru Municipal Council, along with the surrounding villages.

Sunil Pandhare, joint municipal commissioner, PMRDA said, “We have received a letter from the State government in this regard. We will discuss the issue with the PMRDA commissioner and send our opinion to the State government.”

Vikas Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said, “The State government has sent a letter to the divisional commissioner about the formation of new municipal corporations. Though the State government has mentioned PMC in a letter, all mentioned Municipal Councils are adjacent to PCMC.”

Vittal Joshi, deputy commissioner of PCMC said, “We received a letter from the State government. All these municipal councils are adjacent to PCMC areas. This is the first time we received such a letter which demanded our opinion on the proposal.”

The letter from Kulkarni also stated that the government is currently contemplating the formation of an independent municipal corporation by including Chakan, Alandi, Rajguru Municipal Councils, and their adjacent villages in the proposed area.

To delve into the specifics of this proposed independent municipal corporation, including details about the total area, population, and boundaries, a comprehensive report has been requested from the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Pune, Pune Collector, PMRDA, PCMC commissioner, PMC commissioner, and the Chief Executives of Chakan, Alandi, and Rajgurunagar Municipal Councils.