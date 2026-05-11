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State signs 1,500-cr AI deals, Land Titling Act to be implemented from July

Bawankule was speaking as the chief guest at the 62nd foundation day programme of Bharati Vidyapeeth in Pune

Published on: May 11, 2026 04:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Maharashtra will become the first state in the country to implement the ‘Land Titling Act’, which is scheduled to come into force in July this year, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Sunday. He said the legislation would provide legal certainty to property ownership for the state’s 14 crore citizens and make their assets globally bankable and financially recognisable.

Bhuse emphasised the need to provide quality education to rural and economically weaker students. (HT)

Bawankule was speaking as the chief guest at the 62nd foundation day programme of Bharati Vidyapeeth in Pune. Education minister Dada Bhuse and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Bawankule highlighted the state government’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy. Bawankule said agreements worth 1,500 crore had already been signed under the initiative. He added that training in AI technology had begun for 1.5 lakh students across the state.

“In the coming years, it will be essential for universities to adopt technology and artificial intelligence,” he said.

The minister also stated that students no longer need stamp papers for educational documents, as several certificates are now being provided free of cost. “Under the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Campaign’, arrangements have been made to deliver essential documents free of charge to nearly 30 lakh students in the state,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / State signs 1,500-cr AI deals, Land Titling Act to be implemented from July
Home / Cities / Pune / State signs 1,500-cr AI deals, Land Titling Act to be implemented from July
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