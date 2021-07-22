State teacher eligibility test to be taken between September and December this year

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune - In a major relief to teacher candidates in the state, the Maharashtra education department will conduct the state teacher eligibility test (MAHATET) between September and December this year
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Pune - In a major relief to teacher candidates in the state, the Maharashtra education department will conduct the state teacher eligibility test (MAHATET) between September and December this year. The exam was delayed since last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the exam is going to be held for selection of teachers for class 1 to 8.

Gaikwad tweeted, “Here’s an opportunity for candidates aspiring to make a career in teaching. We’ve permitted the Maharashtra State Council of Examination to conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test ( MAHATET, 2021) between Sept 15 & Dec 31. More than 10 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for MAHATET which is being held after a gap of two years. I’m confident that this will lead to increase in employment opportunities for bright young teaching talents.”

Santosh Jagdale, an aspirant, said, “I am waiting for this exam to happen since last two years. As the exam was not scheduled, I was working in private schools on low salary.”

