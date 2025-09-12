State to allocate 1 cr for Marathi literary meet in Satara: Minister

Pune: The state government will provide an additional ₹1 crore through the Marathi Language Department for the upcoming 99th All India Marathi Literary Meet to be held in Satara, Industries and Marathi Language minister Uday Samant announced on Thursday. Minister Uday Samant said the state will provide an additional ₹ 1 crore through the Marathi Language Department for the upcoming 99th All India Marathi Literary Meet to be held in Satara. (HT)

Speaking at a programme organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, Samant said the responsibility of preserving Marathi language, culture and tradition lies not only with writers and speakers but also with the government. He clarified that the state has not imposed Hindi and assured that the government will remain committed to enriching Marathi.

The event, held at Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad’s Madhavrao Patwardhan auditorium, also saw the unveiling of the meet’s emblem - pen and sword - by veteran cartoonist Shivram Dattatraya Fadnis, popularly known as Shi Da Fadnis. It was organised jointly by Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad’s Shahupuri branch and Mavala Foundation. Public Works Minister and reception committee chief Shivrendra Sinhraje Bhosale, Sahitya Mahamandal president Prof Milind Joshi, secretary Sunitaraje Pawar, working president Vinod Kulkarni and treasurer Nandakumar Sawant were among those present.

Samant also announced the establishment of a translation committee to make great works of literature available in Marathi and said an app will soon be developed to help non-Marathi speakers in the state learn the language. He added that ₹1 crore each has been allocated for projects to bring the philosophies of Dnyaneshwari and Gatha to wider audiences. A global Marathi language centre will also be set up in London to promote the language overseas.