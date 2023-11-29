State to promote 3,000 helpers as ‘Anganwadi Sevikas’: Minister

Aditi Tatkare, state minister for women and child development, on Wednesday said that around 3,000 helpers will be appointed to the post of “Anganwadi Sevikas” soon. She said the proposal will be presented before the chief minister and the deputy chief ministers.

At the meeting held at Mantralaya, Tatkare said that the government will pay ₹11,800 per Anganwadi worker for buying a mobile phone and they will be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. She said a decision will be taken to convert mini-Anganwadi centre into a regular facility.

“The issue of retirement of Anganwadi workers will be presented before chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Steps will be taken to release salary of Anganwadi workers by the fifth of every month,” said Tatkare.

Tatkare has instructed the department to publish the draft of new comprehensive child policy on the official website and invite public objections and suggestions. The policy draft covering the state was presented at the Mantralaya on Wednesday.

