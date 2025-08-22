State to rope in private agencies to speed up land measurement process

Pune: The state government is considering using private agencies for land measurement before sale deed registration, following the Karnataka model. The land records department is in talks with private surveyors and has sent a proposal for government approval last week, officials said. Maharashtra government may follow the Karnataka model of using private agencies for land measurement before sale deed registration. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“According to the plan, private licensed surveyors would be empanelled, trained, and regulated under guidelines prepared by the department. These surveyors will carry out land measurements before deed registration, and their data will be submitted to the land records department. However, the final approval and official record update will remain with the government authority, ensuring that private surveys do not alter official land records,” said Suhas Divase, commissioner, state land record department.

Currently, delays of over ten days in measurement work at taluka-level offices have created a backlog in several districts, leading to frustration among citizens. Officials believe the empanelment of private agencies will help reduce delays and ensure smoother processes.

The initiative is expected to be implemented across multiple districts, with Pune, Nashik, and Thane likely to see early trials, said officials.

Revenue officials clarified that empanelled private surveyors will not replace government land record authorities but will only assist in pre-registration measurement work. The final validation of survey data will continue to be done by the ‘Bhoomi Abhilekh’ department.

The system aims to provide faster service to land buyers and sellers while ensuring transparency and efficiency.

“Additionally, a proposal to purchase 1,232 modern electronic surveying instruments worth ₹220 crore has been submitted by the land records department to strengthen infrastructure. If approved, these new instruments will speed up the measurement process and reduce reliance on outdated methods,” said Divase.

“For months, I had to wait nearly two weeks just to get land measurement done. If private surveyors are allowed, it will save both time and money,” said Ramesh Jadhav, a land buyer from Nashik.

“Delays at taluka offices often hold up property transactions. A faster system with trained private surveyors will bring great relief to citizens like us,” said Meera Patil, a farmer from Pune district.