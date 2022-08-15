State women’s commission directs Pune police to conduct inquiry against PI Puranik in physical assault case

The Maharashtra state women’s commission has ordered Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of physical assault made by a woman against police inspector (PI) Rajesh Puranik, head, social security cell, Pune crime branch. A video of PI Puranik assaulting some persons brutally inside a locked room two weeks ago had gone viral on social media.

Gupta said,“An inquiry has been ordered against PI Puranik in connection with the incident captured in the video.”

The commission in its official twitter handle stated, “A video of police inspector Rajesh Puranik brutally assaulting a person who was taken into custody has been circulated in the social media. The women’s commission has received a complaint from a woman regarding that video. It has been mentioned in the complaint that a woman was beaten up in this manner earlier too and further directions have been issued to Pune CP to inquire into the incident.”

In the video, Puranik is seen abusing the woman in a locked room. Puranik had earlier assaulted an interior decorator and held a pistol at his forehead. A non-cognisable offence was lodged under IPC 323, 504 , 506 and 427 against Puranik.

Following a public outcry over the incident, he was transferred from traffic branch to Special Branch (SB) . Puranik was the incharge of Samartha Traffic Division and the victim had met him over payment work done at the inspectors residence. A month ago,PI Puranik had raided a bar and allegedly assaulted some women and young girls who had been at the establishment.

As many as 61 policemen in Pune have been booked in the past four years for different charges ranging from rape, extortion, robbery, molestation, corruption and other serious offences, according to a data by Pune police.