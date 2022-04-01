Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
State-level office for sugarcane workers inaugurated in Pune

Various welfare for sugarcane workers will be executed, including hostels for their children and medical insurance schemes
Maharashtra government has established the Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Workers Corporation. To speed up the works of this corporation, a state-level office has been started, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 06:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

After a long wait, a state-level office for sugarcane workers started operations in the city. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the office on Friday which will execute various welfare schemes for sugarcane workers.

Social welfare minister Dhananjay Munde said, “There are more than two lakh sugarcane workers in the state. The Maharashtra government has established the Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Workers Corporation. To speed up the works of this corporation, a state-level office has been started and it will help to boost work.”

Munde said, “We are starting residential hostels for the kids of workers. In the first phase, hostels would come up in Beed, Ahmednagar and Jalna districts. Even mobile clinics will be started for benefit of such workers.”

“As there are many accidents reported involving sugarcane workers, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will launch accident insurance scheme for them,” he said.

