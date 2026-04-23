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Statewide strike hits RTO services in Pune

At the Pune RTO in particular, essential services such as issuance of driving licenses, vehicle passing, registrations, and other transport-related work have come to a standstill

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:38 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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The ongoing statewide protest by government employees has severely disrupted day-to-day functioning across key departments, including the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Collector Office, and Pune Zilla Parishad, causing significant inconvenience to citizens.

Consequently, many citizens with appointments or pending work were left stranded. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

At the Pune RTO in particular, essential services such as issuance of driving licenses, vehicle passing, registrations, and other transport-related work have come to a standstill. Consequently, many citizens with appointments or pending work were left stranded.

The strike’s impact was clearly visible at the RTO premises. Reduced staff presence led to long queues, confusion, and closed counters. Many applicants, including those seeking learner’s licenses, permanent licenses, and vehicle approvals, were forced to return without completing their work. The disruption has also affected commercial vehicle operators and agents who depend on timely processing of documents for their business operations.

Transport union leaders extended support to the protest. Dattatray Ghule, a transport union leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT), said, “While we understand the inconvenience caused to citizens, this strike results from accumulated frustration. We stand in solidarity with the employees and urge the government to address their issues at the earliest so that normal services can resume.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Statewide strike hits RTO services in Pune
Home / Cities / Pune / Statewide strike hits RTO services in Pune
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