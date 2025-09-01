Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has directed all departments to strictly ensure that all eco-friendly measures are implemented as planned, including idol immersion and nirmalya (floral offering) collection, during the Ganesh festival, a civic official said on Monday. Stick to eco-friendly rules during festival: PCMC to citizens

On Saturday, additional municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate had reviewed the preparedness of the Environment and Health departments in a special meeting, attended also by deputy commissioner Sachin Pawar.

Khorate instructed the officials to make sure that clay (shadu) and plaster of paris (POP) idols are immersed in separate artificial tanks. “Adequate ammonium bicarbonate has been made available for POP idol immersion, and it must be used effectively. Shadu idol collection centres must be checked regularly to ensure proper handling, while nirmalya should be systematically collected and sent to the Moshi waste depot for disposal,” he said.

According to the civic official, PCMC is continuing with its ‘Reuse’ initiative this year to conserve the limited clay resources and prevent environmental damage. Last year, the civic body had set up 20 collection centres and collected nearly four tonnes of clay. This year, the number of centres has been increased to 26 across the city. “We appeal to all citizens to support our eco-friendly campaign by depositing idols at the nearest collection centre,” the official added.