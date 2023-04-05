Home / Cities / Pune News / Four injured in clash between two groups; 10 people arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 05, 2023 10:27 AM IST

The police have arrested 10 people so far, and registered cases under sections pertaining to rioting

Four people were injured, and several vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting that followed, after a clash broke out between two groups in Warulwadi area of Ahmednagar late on Tuesday.

For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
“A youth from a group that was passing by a mosque was allegedly beaten up by members of a rival group in Gajraj Nagar area, following which the two sides clashed,” Ahmednagar MIDC police station’s duty officer said, according to PTI.

During the clash, a two-wheeler was set on fire while a couple of vehicles including a four-wheeler were damaged, he said.

“The situation is completely under control and we are investigating the matter. The injured have been taken to civil hospital,” Ahmednagar superintendent of police Rakesh Ola said.

ahmednagar clash fire mosque police rioting two-wheeler
