Cities / Pune News
pune news

Student body comes forward to help affected students from Marathwada, Vidarbha

Student organisation Students Helping Hand is taking steps to provide assistance to students hailing from Marathwada and Vidarbha regions that has suffered loss of life and property in the recent heavy rains
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Student organisation Students Helping Hand is taking steps to provide assistance to students hailing from Marathwada and Vidarbha regions that has suffered loss of life and property in the recent heavy rains.

Pune: A student organisation is taking steps to provide assistance to students hailing from Marathwada and Vidarbha regions that has suffered loss of life and property in the recent heavy rains. The students were planning to return to Pune to resume students when the adversity struck.

Students Helping Hand has carried a survey to cover the help needed for affected students. The student body will later provide financial assistance through crowdfunding and corporates.

“Most of the students coming from Marathwada and Vidarbha region to Pune belong to economically weak background. Most of them are from farmer community and they have been struggling to pay college and hostel fees in the past due to the Covid pandemic. We have made a Google form for students to fill and mention the help they need,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand.

“Once the data is collected, funds and other necessary things like groceries and study material will be collected from donors and given to students.” he said.

