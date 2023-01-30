Student robbed at gunpoint

PUNE A 18-year-old student was allegedly robbed by an unknown person at gunpoint in Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said police.

The incident took place on Sunday at 5:45 pm on Maskewasti to Sontakke corner road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complaint filed by Nikhil Rangu Madhali, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Dehu Road, he and his friend Yasir Shakil Sheikh were on their way home on a motorcycle.

When they were at Maskewasti, one person intercepted them and asked them to stop their motorcycle. When they took their motorcycle aside, an unknown accused threatened them with a country pistol and robbed his golden chain worth ₹95,000 and fled the spot.

RS Palande, investigation officer said, as per the complaint filed by Madhali we have registered a case against an unknown person.

Police told that both victims are students of Class 12.

A case has been registered at Ravet police station under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said that no arrest has been made in this case yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}