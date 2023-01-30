Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Student robbed at gunpoint

Student robbed at gunpoint

pune news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 10:17 PM IST

PUNE A 18-year-old student was allegedly robbed by an unknown person at gunpoint in Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said police

A case has been registered at Ravet police station under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE A 18-year-old student was allegedly robbed by an unknown person at gunpoint in Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said police.

The incident took place on Sunday at 5:45 pm on Maskewasti to Sontakke corner road.

According to the complaint filed by Nikhil Rangu Madhali, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Dehu Road, he and his friend Yasir Shakil Sheikh were on their way home on a motorcycle.

When they were at Maskewasti, one person intercepted them and asked them to stop their motorcycle. When they took their motorcycle aside, an unknown accused threatened them with a country pistol and robbed his golden chain worth 95,000 and fled the spot.

RS Palande, investigation officer said, as per the complaint filed by Madhali we have registered a case against an unknown person.

Police told that both victims are students of Class 12.

A case has been registered at Ravet police station under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said that no arrest has been made in this case yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP