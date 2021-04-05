Students appear for SPPU mock test exams, some face technical issues

Around 38 per cent of the students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges remained absent on the first day of the mock tests. In a bid to spread awareness about the online examination software to students, the mock tests are going to be held starting from April 5 to 9.

While on its first day, a total of 1,10,017 students from Science and Engineering streams were expected to appear for the exams, of which only 68,470 students appeared which is 62 per cent of the total number of students.

While students who appeared for the mock test today faced some technical issues, some didn’t receive their username and password and students faced other issues while giving the online mock test exams.

Madhukar Kulkarni an SPPU student said, “Even after selecting the answer it was not saved in the system, while there was connectivity issue and questions were not loading properly despite having a good internet connection. My timer remained running when I had called to the call centre for getting the solution on my technical issue and no one received my call from the call centre as I called thrice.”

Last year, from October 12, 2020, SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. From the first day onwards both online and offline students faced a lot of issues while appearing for the exam and it even continued in the results. For the offline exams, 113 centres were identified where physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for a one-hour duration.

Now the students have started preparing for the examination which is starting from April 11, and there are a total of 3,700 subjects for which the examination will be conducted through online mode.

Rekha Mirashe, another student said, “It was quite a good experience to appear for the mock test examination today, there was not much problem while appearing for the test compared to last year.”