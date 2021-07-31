Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Students can edit their form for CET

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Pune: Students appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions can now edit their forms till August 2. Interested students can edit their phone numbers, permanent and temporary address to get a nearby examination centre.

Dr Ashok Bhosale, secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that the students can edit the details from August 1 at 11 am.

“The link will be active till August 2 11:59 pm. Students can edit permanent addresses and temporary addresses to get the closest examination centre. The students can also change the category as well,” said Dr Bhosale.

Maharashtra CET is scheduled by the board on August 21. Even though the CET is not mandatory for all students, many are preferring to attempt the test. Students who will appear for the CET will be given preference for Class 11 admissions.

Students from all boards can attempt the test. CET will be based on the state board syllabus for admissions in Class 11.

CET for class 11 will be for 100 marks based on Class 10 syllabus in the multiple choice questions (MCQ) in offline mode. The exam will be conducted in eight mediums.

