Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus

The education department, on Friday, issued a government resolution stating, that for the academic year 2022-23, 100 per cent syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12 will be implemented.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. However, now offline classes have resumed.

Education officials said in the last two years, the syllabus was slashed as classes were held online for students.

“Due to online classes, the syllabus was slashed. The exams were also conducted online. Due to the pandemic, the syllabus was slashed to reduce the stress on the students. But now schools are reopening and the normal academic year has started. And so full syllabus will be taught from this academic year,” said education department officials.