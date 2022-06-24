Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus
pune news

Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus

Due to the pandemic, the syllabus was slashed to reduce the stress on the students. But now schools are reopening and the normal academic year has started. And so full syllabus will be taught from this academic year, said officials
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The education department, on Friday, issued a government resolution stating, that for the academic year 2022-23, 100 per cent syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12 will be implemented.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. However, now offline classes have resumed.

Education officials said in the last two years, the syllabus was slashed as classes were held online for students.

“Due to online classes, the syllabus was slashed. The exams were also conducted online. Due to the pandemic, the syllabus was slashed to reduce the stress on the students. But now schools are reopening and the normal academic year has started. And so full syllabus will be taught from this academic year,” said education department officials.

