Students should practise writing faster, clearer for board exams: Pune teachers

After completion of half-yearly exams, teachers and principals from schools across the city have now noted an improvement in the students’ writing practice but are of the view that they still have a long way to go.

About the students’ preparedness, Medha Sinnarkar, principal, Laxmanrao Apte Prashala on Apte road, said, “There has been only 50% improvement in the writing practice. Students should write more in order to keep regular practice. Especially in languages such as Marathi, Hindi and Sanskrit, writing practice should be regular. Students should also improve their vocabulary in these languages. Further, regular practice of tables till 20 in mathematics is crucial to increase the capacity to solve sums. We have taken various initiatives in school to ensure that students practise writing more regularly.” Parents too should pay more attention in this regard, she said. “Schools and subject teachers are also responsible for finishing the syllabus. Because of this, the parents should focus on writing practice. Parents should give dictation of different words to students to improve their vocabulary. This may help them practise writing in different ways,” Sinnarkar added.

During the two years of the pandemic, the students’ writing practice was deeply impacted as daily classes were held online. As a result, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) gave students half-an-hour more to finish their offline final board exams. While the board allocated 30 minutes more to students, candidates may not get that benefit every time. Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune District Principals’ Association, said that this year during the final board exam, the extra 30 minutes proved very useful to students. “As many students were out of writing practice, an exception was made this year. It is not there for the coming examination. And so, students should practise writing faster and clearer for their final board exams,” Gaikwad said.