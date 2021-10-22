Students should start practising ‘offline’ for exams: Uday Samant

PUNE As colleges have been allowed to reopen in the state, students are not yet coming in to attend lectures. College administrations are planning to go back to offline classes after the Diwali vacation. Students should start practising now for offline classes and examinations. They need to come out of the online learning mode,” said state technical and higher education minister, Uday Samant.

He was speaking at a press conference held on Friday at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP).

“The reason many students are not turning up to college is the lack of two vaccination doses. So a massive vaccination drive specially for college students is going to start from October 25 to November 2. Before Diwali, our target is to vaccinate as many as four million students in the state under the ‘Yuva Swasthya Mission’,” he added.

When asked about the long-pending issue of COEP’s university status, Samant said, “All our efforts are on to make COEP a university, and we are working towards it. Not only COEP, but also the J J School of Arts in Mumbai, both will be given university status hopefully by the next academic year,”

When asked about the opening up of college hostels, and canteens, he said, “We are ready to open the university and college hostels and messes, but this responsibility is given to the respective directors of the higher and technical education departments. They are studying the safety precautions to be taken and guidelines for opening up of the hostels.”