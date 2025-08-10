Students urge SPPU to reinstate UPSC, MPSC special batch

A coalition of student organisations at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has urged the administration to reinstate its University Grants Commission (UGC) recognised Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) special batch, which has been non-functional for the past two academic years. This year, SPPU introduced what it calls ‘add-on batches’ with 40 seats each for UPSC and MPSC preparation. (HT FILE)

Representatives from the university’s Competitive Examination Centre (CEC), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Post-Graduate Students Association (DAPSA), and the Maharashtra Republican Party Students’ Front submitted a memorandum on August 6 to vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi. The students have demanded that the batch, which previously catered to 52 aspirants each for the UPSC and MPSC, be restored in its earlier format without further delay.

According to the student leaders, the discontinued programme had a well-defined reservation policy, with 20 seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 10 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in each batch. However, since its suspension in 2022, the university has not offered an equivalent alternative at that time.

This year, SPPU introduced what it calls ‘add-on batches’ with 40 seats each for UPSC and MPSC preparation. Student groups allege that the revised structure has diluted the reservation benefits and introduced a steep, inequitable fee structure. Under the current new batch, students from reserved categories are required to pay ₹7,500, while those from the open category are charged ₹30,000.

“Not only has the intake been reduced, but the policy change undermines the principles of social justice and accessibility that the special batch represented,” said a student representative from DAPSA.

Members of NSUI and other groups also stressed that the original batch, being UGC-recognised, provided a more credible and structured platform for aspirants from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

In an official notification issued on August 8, the competitive examination centre informed applicants that the admission process for the self-supporting ‘add-on batch’ (2025–26) has been suspended until further notice. Students who have already paid the fees have been advised to wait for further instructions, with the CEC assuring that they will be contacted in due course.

S Fazal D Firdausi, coordinator, CEC, said, “The UPSC, MPSC special batch was originally planned under the UGC’s 12th Plan. Later, in 2014, NITI Aayog took over the initiative. Every year, we used to receive a public notice for a scheme which offered several courses, including MPSC, UPSC, and banking, which was issued. Each year, an extension of the scheme would be issued. Under the scheme, part of the expenses was covered by the UGC, while the remaining amount was borne by the university. However, for the last two years, since 2022, the UGC has not sent the scheme’s extension letter. We even sent a letter to the UGC, but have not received any response.”

“In the meantime, as we continued to get inquiries from students, we started an add-on batch under the Maharashtra government category. However, some students raised objections, which is why their admissions are now on hold,” he said.

Student organisations have warned that they may intensify their agitation if the matter is not addressed promptly.