23-year-old’s death in Pune needs probe, says Neelam Gorhe

Deputy chairman of Maharashtra legislative council and a senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Sunday said that death of a 23-year-old woman was suspicious and a thorough probe will be conducted.

A popular figure on social media, the woman died by suicide on February 8 after allegedly falling off the balcony of her rented house. The police registered a case of accidental death though officials said the investigation is on.

“There is no doubt that her death was reported under suspicious circumstances. The chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has already assured that detailed investigation will be carried out in the case and no one will be spared. The voice of people heard in the audio clips however needs to be corroborated,” said Gorhe.

On being asked whether a fair investigation will be conducted if the minister in question does not resign from the post, Gorhe said, “This call will be taken by top officials in the government.”

Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune.

Following her death, 11 audio clips of a person allegedly talking with another man about deceased went viral. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that one of the persons in the audio clip is Maharashtra minister.

Former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has also written a letter to Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) Hemant Nagrale demanding a probe in the matter.

On Sunday in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “The government and police are not serious about the case. Everyone knows whose voice in the audio clip and yet everyone is washing off hands. We demand an FIR has to be lodged in the case.”