Sule makes surprise visit at Ajit Pawar’s residence to meet his mother

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency Supriya Sule after casting her vote on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Ajit Pawar’s house located at Katewadi, to seek the blessings from her aunt. NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule after casting her vote on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Ajit Pawar’s house located at Katewadi, to seek the blessings from her aunt. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sule said that she had visited to seek blessings from her aunt Ashakaki, mother of Ajit.

“This is my kaki’s (aunt) residence, and I came here to meet and seek her blessings,” Sule said.

At the time of Sule’s visit, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar were not present in the house.

There were speculations about Sule’s surprising visit to Ajit Pawar’s residence even as the BJP and NCP leaders said that this is part of emotional tactics to confuse voters.

Responding to these developments, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Though they are political opponents they are not enemies of each other, but I see it as emotional tactics for garnering votes.”

Last week, Ajit’s brother Shriniwas Pawar had claimed that their mother Ashatai is not happy with what Ajit is doing. However, Ajit brought his mother with him to cast his vote on Tuesday.

Political observers feel that by voting along with his mother Ajit tried to give a message that his mother is backing him and the same was mentioned by the NCP chief while speaking with the press after casting vote in Katewadi village.