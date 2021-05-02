Sunday rainfall second highest in May since 2009

The city on Sunday reported 26.8mm rainfall in Shivajinagar which is the second highest rainfall in 24 hours for the month of May since 2009, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The highest record of rainfall in 24 hours in the month of May was in 2015 at 102.18 mm which is also an all-time record as per IMD. Lohegaon on Sunday reported 3.2 mm rainfall.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said that multiple weather systems are drawing in moisture resulting in rainfall.

“One trough line from northeast Madhya Pradesh to Vidarbha, another trough line from Vidarbha to South of Tamil Nadu and an upper cyclonic circulation over Marathwada, all of this is resulting in thunderous activity and lightning along with light rainfall,” said Kashyapi.

The day and night weather will be pleasant in the city, said IMD officials and partly cloudy conditions will prevail in the city until May 5.

“The day temperature may go as high as 38 degrees Celsius, and the night temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius in Pune city,” said IMD officials.

Along with Pune city, Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Buldhana and Nagpur reported rainfall on Sunday.

Rainfall is in forecast in all subdivisions of the Maharashtra until May 3.