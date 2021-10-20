Supplementary exam results for Class 10, Class 12 out on Oct 20

PUNE Supplementary exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be released on October 20 at 1pm on the official website of www.mahresult.nic.in .

Board officials noted that the supplementary examination was conducted for Class 10 between September 22 and October 8, and for Class 12, it was conducted between September 16 and October 12.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary of MSBSHSE said that for verification of marks and a photocopy of the answer sheets, students can apply from October 21 onwards.

“For both, students have to fill the online forms on the official website of the board. Students will have to pay online for the same. Students applying for the first time in 2021 under the class improvement scheme, will have two more chances,” said Bhosale.