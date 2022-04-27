Supply of Alphonso mangoes increases in Pune, rates slashed by 25 % ahead of Akshaya Tritiya
PUNE Due to unexpected early rains in the last few days, farmers from the Konkan belt have started sending mango stock to Pune Market Yard. In the last couple of days, over 10,000 boxes of mangoes have arrived at Gultekdi. Due to the increase in supply, prices of Alphonso mangoes have been reduced by at least 25 per cent.
Also, looking forward to the Akshaya Tritiya festival celebration (celebrated on May 3), when most people start eating mangoes, the sale of mangoes is on the rise.
As per Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pune, the first box of Alphonso mangoes came to Pune Market Yard in January, and since then, the supply was less as compared to previous years. Till now the supply of mangoes from the Konkan region and other parts of the county was around 4,000 to 5,000 boxes in a week. While in the last one week, due to the rains in the Konkan belt, more than 10,000 boxes of Alphonso mangoes have arrived at Market Yard.
“There is a good amount of incoming of Alphonso mangoes stock coming to Pune Market Yard from last few days, and this is due to the impact of rains in last one week. This has resulted in a decrease in the rates of mangoes, and looking forward to the Akshaya Tritiya Muhurta, people are also buying mangoes in large quantities,” said Yuvraj Kanchi, a mango trader from Pune Market Yard, Gultekdi.
Currently, for Ratnagiri and Devgadh Alphonso mangoes the rates are down to between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 for four to six dozen boxes as per the size of the fruit. While for the mangoes coming from southern states like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu the rates are around ₹600 to ₹1,000 per dozen.
Now, regular computer teachers to be appointed in govt-aided secondary schools
Regular computer teachers will be appointed in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools in the state for the first time. The state government has sought a proposal from the state secondary education department for creating the posts of computer teachers in these institutions, informed a senior state secondary education department official aware of the development. Never before have regular computer teachers been recruited in these schools, the official added.
Awaiting central govt letter to start vaccinating 5-12 year-old kids: State immunisation officer
PUNE A day after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved administering two Covid-19 vaccines among the 5-12 years age group, the state government has said that it is yet to get an official letter from the central government to start the immunisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while addressing a meeting along with state chief ministers and health officials said that vaccination for kids must be top priority.
Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 219 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,583 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Of which 9.73 million are first doses, 7.92 million second doses and 353,242 precautionary doses.
Nurses' strike: Delhi HC directs AIIMS to form board to hear staff's grievances
The matter first began on April 22 when a group of nurses headed by AIIMS nurses union president Harish Kajla entered the main OT of the hospital to protest against the manpower crunch in the nursing department, and also allegedly misbehaved with a resident doctor. First, show cause notices were handed to four members of the nursing staff and on Monday, Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect”.
Keep your workstations clean or be ready to pay a fine: Municipal commissioner tells employees
Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi warned the employees, who had pan masala spit marks near their seats, to keep the premises neat and clean. “Some of the office stations were poorly maintained. They were full of pan stains, so I directed the employees to maintain the office stations properly or get ready to pay a heavy fine. I have also directed the employees to maintain office records,” municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said.
