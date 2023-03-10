Supriya Sule meets Pune municipal commissioner, expresses unhappiness over incomplete civic works

Baramati MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, and expressed dissatisfaction over pending civic works at Undri, Ambegaon, Katraj, Warje, Sinhagad road and other areas of the city that fall in the Baramati constituency. Apart from Sule, many other NCP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Sule on Friday met Kumar and raised issues such as street lights, water, drainage and traffic problems at Undri, Ambegaon and other areas that are part of her constituency (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sule on Friday met Kumar and raised issues such as street lights, water, drainage and traffic problems at Undri, Ambegaon and other areas that are part of her constituency. She alleged that despite follow-ups, the civic works had not been completed. If they were not completed by April 15, there would be no option but to stage agitations, she warned.

“Despite raising civic issues in many areas, the administration is doing nothing. Now the municipal commissioner has promised to complete the street lights work by April 15. If the works are not completed, there is no option but to stage agitations,” Sule said.

“As there are no elected members in the municipal corporation, we as MPs or members of legislative assemblies (MLAs) have to follow-up on all these issues. Earlier when Ajit Pawar was guardian minister, he used to hold a meeting every Friday for various issues. But now there is no such system. That’s why we need to follow-up on civic issues directly with the civic administration. They are making promises but not following deadlines,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Sule reiterated that the NCP had supported the chief minister of Nagaland without referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).