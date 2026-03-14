Surge in demand for coal & wooden gas stoves amid LPG shortage in Pune

Amid the ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders across Maharashtra and other parts of the country, the demand for traditional- coal and wooden gas stoves has risen sharply in Pune city and across Pune district. With many households facing delays in LPG refills and uncertainty around supply, citizens as well as commercial establishments are increasingly turning to these traditional stoves as a reliable alternative for daily cooking. This shift, in turn, has led to a significant spike in the production and sale of these stoves. The demand for traditional stoves is increasing in both urban and rural areas. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

According to local manufacturers, demand has risen dramatically over the last few days. Shreyas Bhoite, owner of Samruddhi coal gas stoves from Dhankawadi, said that his business has experienced an unprecedented surge in orders. According to him, the demand has come from both households and commercial users. “In the last four to five days, we have seen a huge increase in demand for coal gas stoves from customers across Pune and nearby areas. People are approaching us because they are unable to get LPG refills on time and they need a dependable option for cooking. Our manufacturing unit is located in Satara and because of the sudden spike in orders, our entire stock has almost run out. We manufacture different models for home and commercial use, and the prices range from ₹3,000 to ₹22,000 depending on the size and capacity. Despite the heavy demand, we have not increased the prices because we understand the difficulties citizens are facing due to the LPG shortage,” Bhoite said.

A similar trend is being observed in rural parts of the district as well. Suresh Mandhare, owner of Tej wooden gas stoves from Daund, said that the demand is particularly high from commercial establishments including roadside hotels and highway dhabas that see uninterrupted cooking operations. “For the past one week, the demand for wooden gas stoves has increased significantly, especially from commercial hotels and dhabas along highways. These establishments cannot afford to stop cooking due to LPG shortages, so many of them are purchasing commercial-use wooden gas stoves. We are getting continuous enquiries and orders from across the region, and most buyers are opting for large stoves that can handle bulk cooking,” Mandhare said.