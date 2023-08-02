PMC directs wards to step up scrutiny for influenza cases

With a recent statewide surge in viral fever cases associated with a cold, cough, and sore throat that could be caused by the H3N2 subtype of the influenza A virus, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday directed all zonal medical officers and ward medical officers to step up surveillance of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in their respective areas.

Following the Public Health Department’s directive, PMC health officials decided to bolster surveillance and preparedness for influenza cases in the city.

According to the state health department, the number of influenza cases (H3N2 and H1N1) in Maharashtra has increased significantly. In July alone, 306 H3N2 cases and 115 H1N1 cases were reported in the state. Between January and June, the state reported 574 H3N2 cases and 545 H1N1 cases. As per the PMC officials, there is not a single case of influenza in July and only 5 influenza cases were reported in June.

However, several private hospitals and practitioners have witnessed a rising trend of influenza patients since the onset of the monsoon.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “We have received a standard operating procedure (SOP) letter from the state government last week. The same has been distributed at the ward level, directing everyone to follow it during surveillance and managing influenza cases.

“We are raising awareness about respiratory etiquettes and all officers and hospital heads have been asked to ensure screening, monitoring, and reporting of ILI and SARI cases. The team has been directed to report daily which will help us to detect early trends of influenza cases,” said, Dr Devkar.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, stated that to help restrict the spread of influenza infections, all local bodies in the state have been directed to enhance community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene.

