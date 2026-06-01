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Surprise inspection: Transport minister reviews facilities, shares snack with pax

An impromptu visit to the canteen where he sat among commuters and ordered a hot vada pav and coffee formed part of transport minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) chairman Pratap Sarnaik’s surprise inspection of the newly-developed Sangameshwar state transport (ST) bus stand. Sarnaik, who is inspecting ST bus stands across the state and is currently on a tour of the Konkan region, reached the Sangameshwar ST stand at 8 pm on Saturday.

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Despite the late hour, the stand was abuzz with passengers waiting for buses headed to various destinations. Sarnaik spent a considerable amount of time speaking with the passengers, listening to their concerns, and seeking feedback on the services being provided by the MSRTC. He visited various sections of the bus stand, including restrooms, the Hirakani room for female passengers, and other public facilities; and expressed satisfaction with the management, maintenance and cleanliness of the stand which is well-equipped with modern passenger amenities. Officials accompanying Sarnaik briefed him about the facilities available and the measures being taken to ensure a comfortable travel experience for commuters.

The highlight of the visit came when the minister spontaneously walked into the ST stand canteen where passengers were enjoying refreshments. Drawn by the lively atmosphere, he sat among the commuters and ordered a hot vada pav and coffee, spending several minutes chatting with them as he relished the meal. The sight of Sarnaik in their midst was a pleasant surprise for the commuters many of whom viewed his gesture as a sign of the government’s efforts to stay connected with them and understand their concerns directly.

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{{^usCountry}} During the visit, Sarnaik said, “I have started carrying out surprise inspections of bus stands across Maharashtra because I want to personally assess the quality of facilities being provided to passengers. Our goal is to transform ST bus stands into clean, safe and passenger-friendly spaces where travellers feel comfortable while waiting for their buses. Sangameshwar bus stand is a good example of how modern infrastructure, cleanliness and efficient management can improve the overall travel experience. I believe the best way to understand the expectations of passengers is to interact with them directly. Whether it is the quality of food in the canteen, cleanliness of restrooms, seating arrangements or safety measures, every aspect matters. MSRTC is committed to raising standards across the state, and we will continue to monitor facilities closely to ensure that passengers get the services they deserve.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the visit, Sarnaik said, “I have started carrying out surprise inspections of bus stands across Maharashtra because I want to personally assess the quality of facilities being provided to passengers. Our goal is to transform ST bus stands into clean, safe and passenger-friendly spaces where travellers feel comfortable while waiting for their buses. Sangameshwar bus stand is a good example of how modern infrastructure, cleanliness and efficient management can improve the overall travel experience. I believe the best way to understand the expectations of passengers is to interact with them directly. Whether it is the quality of food in the canteen, cleanliness of restrooms, seating arrangements or safety measures, every aspect matters. MSRTC is committed to raising standards across the state, and we will continue to monitor facilities closely to ensure that passengers get the services they deserve.” {{/usCountry}}

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