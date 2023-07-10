Setu Abhyas has improved quality of education: Survey

The report based on a survey of the ‘Setu Abhyas’ educational initiative launched earlier this year in Maharashtra has revealed considerable improvement in the quality of education in the state. The ‘Setu Abhyas’ initiative of the Maharashtra education department aims to bridge the study gap of students and enhance their educational excellence. The survey report has been prepared by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) and is being implemented by the state council.

The report based on a survey of the 'Setu Abhyas' educational initiative launched earlier this year in Maharashtra has revealed considerable improvement in the quality of education in the state

Kaustubh Divegaonkar, director of the council, said, “According to the National Achievement Survey 2021, it has been observed that the achievement of students in the state is low in languages, mathematics, science and social sciences. All this is affecting the quality of school education and problems have arisen in acquiring standard-wise and subject-wise abilities among the students.”

The state school education department was assigned the key result area (KRA) of bridging the study gap of students and improving their educational excellence for which the ‘Setu Abhyas’ initiative was launched. Setu studies have been made available both online and in print for 2023-24. Divegaonkar informed that the initiative will be implemented in the state from July 4 to 26 this year.

“Research was completed at the state level to check the effectiveness of the reconstructed bridge study implemented earlier in the state. A sample-based survey was carried out in this regard. The research report was prepared by analysing the statistical information obtained through the survey,” Divegaonkar said.

The report indicates an increase of about 8.15% in pre-test and post-test for all subjects from Classes 2 to 5. While there is an increase of about 5.47% in the pre-test and post-test of all subjects from Classes 5 to 8. Most importantly, there is an increase of about 3.15% in the pre-test and post-test of all subjects from Classes 8 to 10.

