Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Swargate and Katraj BRTS corridor bus-stop doors, a risky proposition
pune news

Swargate and Katraj BRTS corridor bus-stop doors, a risky proposition

During peak hours, morning and evening, passengers crowd the bus stations on the Swargate and Katraj BRTS route and as the automatic doors are always open. The risk of someone falling onto the road is high, as happened at the Padmavati bus station on Sunday
It’s a daily risk for passengers travelling on the Swargate and Katraj BRTS corridor as the automatic doors at bus stops on this route are not functioning. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 10:10 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE It’s a daily risk for passengers travelling on the Swargate and Katraj BRTS corridor as the automatic doors at bus stops on this route are not functioning.

Which means passengers have to use their own judgement of when to get on, and off, a bus – their lives in the hands of the bus driver’s awareness of the same.

Officials of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limted (PMPML) claim that daily, at least 10,000 passengers travel this route, most of whom are office goers. During peak hours, morning and evening, passengers crowd the bus stations and as the automatic doors are always open. The risk of someone falling onto the road is high, as happened at the Padmavati bus station on Sunday.

“I was waiting for the bus to go to Swargate and as there was crowd and my leg slipped. Luckily no bus was coming. This needs to be changed and PMC should make proper safety arrangements for passengers,” said Sagar Abnawe, the commuter who slipped and fell.

This 5.5 km stretch was revamped recently and there are seven bus stations on this route, which traverses residential areas.

RELATED STORIES

PMPML traffic manager Dattatray Zende said, “The safety arrangements at all the bus stations have been made from our side and its the duty of PMC to see if these doors need repairing. Still, we will take a follow up of this issue and get the automatic doors operating.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Driving on wrong side par for course on Dapodi to Nigdi stretch of highway

Pune-Mumbai expressway accident: Three killed, six injured in multi-vehicle pileup

Pune’s active Covid count falls below 8k first time in eight months

FYJC admission deadline extended till October 21
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP