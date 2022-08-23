Swargate-Katraj metro extension plan awaits Centre’s approval: CM

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told the Assembly that the Swargate-Katraj Metro extension route plan has been forwarded to the Centre for financial and technical approval.

Shinde said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation and the state government have already approved the underground stretch as part of the extension of PCMC-Swargate route.”

The 5.4-km Swargate-Katraj Metro underground route plan covers three stations though elected members demand one more station either near Bharati Vidyapeeth or at Balajinagar as there is no station between Padmavati and Katraj.

The project, after the Centre’s consent, is expected to be completed by April 2027. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of the corridor.

On March 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated two city routes of Maha-Metro — Vanaz to Garware college (4.91 km) and Pimpri to Phugewadi (7.03 km).