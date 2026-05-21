Swargate–Katraj Metro work speeds up; traffic diversions at Market Yard, Bibwewadi

Construction of the underground metro corridor between Swargate and Katraj has gathered pace, prompting traffic diversions near proposed station sites at Market Yard and Bibwewadi. The revised arrangements have been introduced to support faster project execution while maintaining traffic flow. The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lanes within the construction zone have been closed and converted into shared lanes for buses and other vehicles. (HT PHOTO)

In coordination with Pune Metro, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has shifted bus operations from dedicated BRTS lanes to temporary roadside diversion lanes between Morebaug and Bhapkar Petrol Pump. The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lanes within the construction zone have been closed and converted into shared lanes for buses and other vehicles. Existing bus stops in the stretch have also been relocated to temporary footpath-side stops.

On the Swargate–Katraj route, PMPML buses are operating through diversion lanes near the footpath between Bhapkar Petrol Pump and Morebaug before re-entering the BRTS corridor after Nathubaug. Similar traffic arrangements and temporary stop relocations have been implemented in this section.

According to Pune Metro officials, the diversions have enabled steady progress in underground construction work. Directional signboards and traffic marshals have been deployed to assist commuters and ease congestion.

Pune Metro acknowledged the inconvenience to commuters and appealed for public cooperation, stating that the temporary changes are necessary for the safe and timely completion of the Swargate–Katraj corridor, a key public transport project in the city.