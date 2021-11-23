Swedish delegation looks to colour all sustainable endeavours green

PUNE A Swedish delegation from the embassy of Sweden in New Delhi, the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in India (SCCI), and Business Sweden visited Pune on Tuesday and collectively emphasised sustainability and innovation as the cornerstone of business policy of a country.

An ‘Environmental Sustainability Mapping Study’ of 18 Swedish companies was commissioned by the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce India (SCCI) in association with Centre for Environmental Research and Education (CERE). The primary aim of the study is to understand how Swedish companies operating in Maharashtra and Gujarat are involved in green transition and to make recommendations to further the agenda. The study was undertaken in partnership with the consulate general of Sweden in Mumbai and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce.

Anna Lekvall, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai said, “The green transition and climate action is a high priority for Sweden and it is encouraging that the local Swedish companies are exhibiting leadership and commitment toward sustainability. We have completed the first-of-its-kind sustainability mapping study of Swedish companies in Maharashtra and Gujarat which will further support and strengthen cooperation going forward. We are very excited about the sustainability project done here in India. In challenging times, Indo-Swedish relations have strengthened ”

The study highlighted how Swedish companies in west India have been actively promoting sustainability and demonstrating leadership in environmental stewardship with initiatives such as switching to renewable energy and electric mobility, implementing energy efficiency, investing in green buildings, promoting water conservation and integrating a green transition across value chains.

Sara Larsson, head of Swedish Chamber of Commerce in India (SCCI), said, “Working together on environmental sustainability can increase learning, enable local solutions, and ramp up the transition process. As next steps, Team Sweden aims to promote knowledge exchange, capacity building and collaborative approach around environmental sustainability between companies, academia and research institutions.”

According to Ambassador Klas Molin, more than half of Sweden’s GDP is through exports. “As far as Sweden’s footprint is concerned, Pune was selected as a manufacturing base early on, encouraged by the government then under Prime Minister Nehru. We are looking at long term co-operation in the field of science and technology in innovation.”

