Swine flu cases on the decline in Maharashtra

After claiming 205 lives in Maharashtra, swine flu cases are now reporting a decline, the state health department has confirmed. However, those with comorbidities are advised to take greater precautions as the cases might report a slight surge during winter.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that swine flu cases, which earlier reported a rise, are now showing a decline. “Maharashtra has reported at least 3,585 cases of swine flu and 205 deaths. These cases have seen a surge in July, August and September. The number of deaths have also been on the higher side. In August, 95 deaths were reported across Maharashtra. The maximum number of cases and deaths have been reported in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Thane districts in Maharashtra. Other districts have reported a lesser number of cases,” Dr Awate said.

He added that the cases are now reporting a dip. “In October itself, Maharashtra has reported 14 deaths. Even though the cases are on the decline, we have seen that during winters, there is a slight surge in cases. But the winter wave is milder than the monsoon wave. And so, cases are not likely to increase much. But those with comorbidities should continue to take precautions,” Dr Awate said.

According to state health department officials, an analysis of the 185 patients who died due to swine flu showed that 38 per cent of those who died had comorbidities and that a majority of these patients were in the age group of 41 to 70 years. About the cases in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief, health department, said that 10,786 patients have been screened for swine flu and 1,050 patients have tested positive between January 1 and October 10 this year. “Of these 1,050 patients, 984 have been discharged after recovery and 47 patients have lost their lives in the city limits,” said Dr Wavare.

Dr Awate added that Maharashtra is ready to celebrate Diwali Festival in coming days.

“On the background of Swine Flu cases festival should be celebrated with due care. Persons suffering with influenza-like Illness should avoid public places. Persons with high-risk conditions should follow Covid appropriate behaviour while attending public functions. Influenza-like illness cases should seek medical advice in time,” said Dr Awate.