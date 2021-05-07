Tadiwala gang booked under MCOCA

The city police have booked nine members of a Tadiwala -based gang under stringent provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The gang had planned to kill another rival in the area. The police in their report stated that the accused computed to kill a 14-year-old youth in the area and attacked him with swords, choppers and iron rods. It is the 30th case in Pune where the city police have taken action aimed at neutralisation of crime syndicates in the city.

The accused booked have been identified as Vinod alias Vilya, Sunil Waghmare, Sahil alias Sonya Raju Waghmare, Shyam Kishore Kale , Shubham Anil Dhiwar , Ramnath alias Papa Sonwane , Sagar alias Soggy Kishore Gaikwad , Aniket Khandare, Atul Mhasekar and gang leader Tipya latif Shaikh.

According to the police, all the accused except Tipya have been arrested and sent to jail. The proposal regarding booking the accused under MCOCA was taken after the local police station prepared a report on the dangerous activities of the gang. The report mentions that the criminals were found trying to spread fear in the area amongst the citizens.

After the arrest of Gajanan Marne alias Maharaj, the city police had lodged as many as eight criminal cases against him. Earlier, there were 23 cases lodged against him at different police stations. He was later booked under MCOCA.

At the same time, in the first week of April, the Pune police had booked gangster Shubham Kamthe of Hadapsar, along with eight other gang members under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The accused were booked after the orders for a crackdown on the crime syndicates were issued by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.